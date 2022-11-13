M&T Bank Corp Has $558,000 Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 794.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 670,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 277,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 424,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE GOOS opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.