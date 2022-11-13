M&T Bank Corp Has $562,000 Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nevro were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVRO opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 0.75. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $98.51.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

