M&T Bank Corp Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

