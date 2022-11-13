M&T Bank Corp Has $574,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $125.65.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,521 in the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.