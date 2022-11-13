M&T Bank Corp Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 276.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth $78,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 47.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 0.6 %

AER stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.