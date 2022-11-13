M&T Bank Corp Has $594,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2,391.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $353,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

