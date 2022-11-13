M&T Bank Corp Has $617,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,795 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 118.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,626 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

RF stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

