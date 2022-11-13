M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAM opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

