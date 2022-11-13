M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 378,217 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

