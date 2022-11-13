M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

