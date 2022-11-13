M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $351.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

