M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Comerica by 16.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 19.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $598,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 391.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. DA Davidson cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

