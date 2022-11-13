M&T Bank Corp Invests $500,000 in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 588.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 763,497 shares of company stock worth $4,715,557. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxCyte Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $7.12 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.31 million, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 56.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.