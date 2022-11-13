M&T Bank Corp Invests $500,000 in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 588.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte
In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 763,497 shares of company stock worth $4,715,557. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MaxCyte Stock Up 0.8 %
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 56.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.