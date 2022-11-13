M&T Bank Corp Invests $532,000 in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Trading Down 0.1 %

KNBE stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.90, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 522,149 shares of company stock worth $11,973,049. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

KnowBe4 Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

