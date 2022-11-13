M&T Bank Corp Invests $556,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kadant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 263,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Announces Dividend

NYSE KAI opened at $184.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.19. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

