M&T Bank Corp Invests $586,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $7,771,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance
BJUL opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.
