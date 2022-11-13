M&T Bank Corp Makes New $586,000 Investment in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 81,331 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 459,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,604 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,217.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,766. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE FNA opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.62. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

