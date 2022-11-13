M&T Bank Corp Purchases 15,142 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Stock Up 0.1 %

Ping Identity stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.60. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

PING has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

