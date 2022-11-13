M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,447 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Olin by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of OLN opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

