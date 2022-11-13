M&T Bank Corp Purchases 30,722 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 47.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vertex by 57.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,954 in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -370.60, a P/E/G ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.