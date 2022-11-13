M&T Bank Corp Purchases 985 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Allan LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SCI opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

