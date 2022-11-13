M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 24,916 ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORG. Cowen lowered ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

FORG opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 30.78%. ForgeRock’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

