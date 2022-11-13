M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 26,198 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after buying an additional 491,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,516,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,485,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth about $7,100,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth about $3,769,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Shares of SKM stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.