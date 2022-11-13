M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 89,590 Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 89,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirion Technologies Profile

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.