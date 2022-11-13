M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Several analysts have commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,100 ($24.18) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,300 ($26.48) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.60) to GBX 2,330 ($26.83) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 2,050 ($23.60) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

