M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,864 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,888,000 after purchasing an additional 728,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,890 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,936.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,121 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,691,000 after purchasing an additional 527,700 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

