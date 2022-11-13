M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

Roku stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $279.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

