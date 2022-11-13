M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after purchasing an additional 595,068 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 485,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. UBS Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $40.18 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

