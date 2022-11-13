M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $96.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

