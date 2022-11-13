M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $39.55 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.