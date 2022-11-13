M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,785 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

