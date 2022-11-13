M&T Bank Corp Sells 200 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 136,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

