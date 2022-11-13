M&T Bank Corp Sells 26 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of WTM opened at $1,323.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,344.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,420.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

