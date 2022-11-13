M&T Bank Corp Takes $516,000 Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 374,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 163,656 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 56.51 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 37.75 and a fifty-two week high of 66.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 50.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.