MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 142,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other MYR Group news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,674 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

