National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,074 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 1.7 %

NESR opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

