Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.26

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 268876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 17.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.34.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$214.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

