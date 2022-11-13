Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.26

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 268876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 17.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.34.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.