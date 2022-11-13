Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,594,000 after purchasing an additional 381,336 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.