Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 574,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.5% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 203,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NOMD stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

