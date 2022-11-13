Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $236.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average of $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

