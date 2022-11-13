Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 14,150 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 544.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 158,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.06. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.