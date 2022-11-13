Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 764 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $45.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.