Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter. The institutional investor purchased 1,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QINT. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 702,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 135,175 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $52.57.

