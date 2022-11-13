Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUNZ. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 205.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,513,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,769 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.11.

