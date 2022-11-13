Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $55,000 Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 4,707.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,290,000 after purchasing an additional 168,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.4 %

Flowserve stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.63. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Flowserve’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.