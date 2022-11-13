Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 416,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,590 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 160.0% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 156,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 96,270 shares in the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.12 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

