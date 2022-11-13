Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.