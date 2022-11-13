Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases New Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CyberOptics by 119.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $54.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberOptics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

