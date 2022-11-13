Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 557 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,135,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $93.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $115.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.