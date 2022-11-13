NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

